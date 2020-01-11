Image Source : AP How the world reacted to Iran's admission of guilt in Ukraine plane crash | Updates

After days of blame game and accusation, the uncertainty surrounding the Ukrainian plane crash finally ended with Iran acknowledging that it's military 'unintentionally' shot down the civilian jetliner on the day which saw Iran strike US bases in retaliation to the killing of one of their top Generals Qasem Soleimani. Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javed Zarif both took to Twitter to express their grief and condolences on the matter.

The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.



My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences. https://t.co/4dkePxupzm — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces:



Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster



Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.

💔 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 11, 2020

After the admission of guilt, there has been a downpour of reactions coming from across the globe. Some of the western countries had accused Iran of shooting down the civilian jetliner. UK, US, and Canadian state leaders had expressed their suspicion on the narrative that was coming out of Tehran in the aftermath of the downing of the aircraft

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine expects Iran to fully admit its guilt, apologise, punish those responsible for the catastrophic actions. Zelensky has also asked Iran to pay compensation to victims' families.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was one of the first people to express suspicion, said that 'closure and accountability' are needed after Iran had admitted its misdoing in the matter. Over 60 Canadians got killed in the aircraft that was shot down by the Iranian military.

Russia has condemned Iran's actions but has acknowledged that Tehran was provoked into downing the aircraft.

