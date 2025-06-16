Iran allows evacuation of over 10,000 stranded Indian nationals via land borders: Reports Thousands of Indians stranded across multiple Iranian cities are urging Tehran and Jerusalem to announce a temporary ceasefire, allowing the Indian government to carry out evacuation efforts.

Tehran:

Amid the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, Tehran on Monday responded to India's appeal for the safe evacuation of its nationals stranded in Iranian cities. Currently, around 10,000 Indians are in Iran, with a large number of whom are students who were studying in various medical and religious institutions of Iran.

All land borders are open

As per several media reports, Tehran said that while Iranian airspace remains closed due to the ongoing conflict, all land borders with Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan are currently open and can be used for the safe evacuation of Indian nationals.

Iran's Foreign Minister has granted approval to India's diplomatic mission and assured full cooperation in facilitating the safe evacuation of both Indian diplomats and civilians amid the ongoing conflict. "Given the current condition and the closure of the country's airports, as well as the request of many political missions to transfer their diplomats and nationals abroad, we inform that all land borders are open for crossing," the statement read.

Indian Embassy in Tehran

On Monday, India said that some Indian students in Iran were being relocated to safer places within the country, stressing that "other feasible options" were also being examined. "The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety. In some cases, students are being relocated with the Embassy's facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran, in a fresh public advisory, asked all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin to stay indoors and keep monitoring official channels. "We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram link is ONLY for those Indian nationals who are currently in Iran," it said in a post on X.

The embassy has also issued emergency helplines for Indian nationals.

Indian students in Iran urge evacuation amid escalating strikes

"I woke up at 2:30 am on Friday to loud explosions and rushed to the basement. We haven’t slept since," said Imtisal Mohidin, one of hundreds of Indian medical students stranded in Iran as Israeli strikes intensify across the country.

With blasts reported just a few kilometres from student hostels and apartments, fear is mounting — and so is the plea to the Government of India: evacuate us before it’s too late.

Imtisal, a 22-year-old third-year MBBS student at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, says over 350 Indian students are currently enrolled in his university alone.

"We are stuck inside our apartment basement. We hear blasts every night. One of the explosions was just 5 km away. We haven’t slept in three days," he told ANI over the phone. Originally from Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, he adds that the university has suspended classes and students are avoiding movement due to the bombardment.

Shahid Beheshti University attracts Indian nationals for its affordable and reputable MBBS programme.

"We request the Government of India to evacuate us before the situation worsens. The Embassy has shared helplines and is in touch, but we are frightened and need to go home," said Mohidin.

Faizan Nabi, a first-year MBBS student at Kerman University of Medical Sciences, said that though Kerman is comparatively safer than Tehran, the panic is spreading fast. "We heard gunshots in our city today. My friends in Tehran are terrified. We were advised to store drinking water for 3–4 days. That's how bad it is," he said.

Midhat, a fourth-year MBBS student at Iran University of Medical Science, said the first night of strikes was the most horrifying. "The blasts were not far — just a few kilometres away. Everyone was panicking. My family keeps checking on me. We’re constantly monitoring the news,” said the student from Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.

