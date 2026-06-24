Iran nuclear sites to face UN checks soon? IAEA chief drops big hint amid US-Iran deal talks

Tokyo:

Iran's key nuclear facilities are expected to come under international inspection once again as part of the recently agreed interim deal between Tehran and Washington, according to the head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog. The development is being seen as a significant step towards implementing the US-Iran agreement aimed at easing tensions and preventing a fresh nuclear crisis in the region. Speaking on Wednesday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi indicated that inspectors from the agency would eventually gain access to Iran's uranium enrichment facilities, a crucial requirement for monitoring Tehran's nuclear activities. His remarks are among the strongest signals yet that inspections remain an integral part of the agreement despite conflicting statements from both Iran and the United States in recent days.

IAEA chief confident inspections will take place

Addressing reporters during a visit to Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Grossi acknowledged the differing public positions taken by Washington and Tehran regarding inspections. However, he stressed that the signed understanding clearly provides for IAEA oversight of nuclear-related activities. "I can understand political statements, they are part of the reality, but the fundamental thing I would like to remind you and draw your attention to is that there has been a Memorandum of Understanding, signed by both presidents," he said.

The IAEA chief further pointed to provisions within the agreement that mandate international supervision of nuclear activities involving Iran's nuclear material and facilities. "The accord says explicitly that the nuclear activities that are going to be carried out with regards to the nuclear material facilities will be supervised by the IAEA -- in all letters," he said.

Grossi also left little doubt about future inspections, stating: "Obviously, to do that, we will have to inspect. Whether this happens the day after tomorrow or in one week or in 10 days, it's important, but not essential. This is going to happen."

Why the inspections matter?

The planned inspections are considered vital for implementing the interim deal. One of the key provisions requires Iran to reduce the enrichment level of its uranium stockpile through a process known as downblending.

Since the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran in 2025, IAEA inspectors have been denied access to several enrichment facilities where Iran is believed to hold large quantities of highly enriched uranium. According to assessments cited by international observers, the existing stockpile could theoretically be sufficient for multiple nuclear weapons if Iran were to pursue weaponisation.

Iran has consistently denied any intention to develop nuclear weapons and maintains that its nuclear programme is designed solely for peaceful purposes. However, Tehran remains the only country without an active weapons programme known to enrich uranium up to 60 per cent purity, a level that has long raised concerns among Western governments and non-proliferation experts.

Iran rejects claims of immediate site access

Despite Grossi's confidence, Tehran has so far not publicly endorsed the timeline suggested by the IAEA chief. Earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said UN inspectors were not scheduled to visit nuclear facilities targeted during last year's US military strikes. His comments contradicted remarks made by US Vice President JD Vance, highlighting the ongoing differences in interpretation of the agreement. Iran has not issued an immediate response to Grossi's latest statement.

IAEA still unable to verify full nuclear inventory

While inspectors have been permitted to visit some Iranian nuclear installations, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant, access to major enrichment centres remains restricted. As a result, the IAEA says it cannot independently verify the current status of Iran's enriched uranium reserves or assess the operational condition of centrifuge networks used in the enrichment process. Although both Tehran and the IAEA agree that uranium enrichment activities have not resumed at those facilities, experts remain concerned about the possibility of nuclear material being relocated to undeclared sites.

US-Iran deal seeks broader understanding

The interim agreement reached last week requires Iran to dilute parts of its enriched uranium stockpile. In return, the United States has agreed to ease sanctions linked to Iranian oil exports. Both sides have also set a 60-day window to negotiate wider arrangements covering long-standing disputes.

However, the fragile diplomatic progress has already faced challenges. Regional tensions resurfaced after Iran announced another closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid renewed hostilities involving Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon. Although violence was reported again in Lebanon on Tuesday, the situation stopped short of a broader escalation.

Fresh talks expected in Switzerland

Diplomatic efforts are set to continue, with technical-level discussions between US and Iranian officials expected to resume early next week at Switzerland's Burgenstock resort. Pakistan, which has played an important mediating role between the two sides, confirmed the upcoming negotiations through its Foreign Ministry.

Marco Rubio begins Gulf tour

The latest comments from the IAEA chief coincided with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to the Gulf region. Rubio began his three-country tour in the United Arab Emirates, where he held talks with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. He is also scheduled to visit Kuwait and Bahrain as Washington continues consultations with regional partners amid ongoing efforts to stabilise the Middle East.

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