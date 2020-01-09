Here's why Iran may have 'deliberately missed' hitting US targets in missile attacks

Image Source : AP Protests broke out in Baghdad soon after Iranian missile strike

Tensions are high between USA and Iran ever since top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in US drone strike in Baghdad. Iran launched missile attacks at US bases in Iraq soon thereafter and leaders of both countries were aggressive in their statements. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah al-Khamenei called to end of "corruptive" US presence in the Middle East, while Iran President Hassan Rouhani was more combative as he warned the US that its "foot" will be "cut" from the region. By all accounts, Iran seemed eager for a 'revenge'.

But here's why Iran may have 'deliberately missed' hitting US targets. Missile attacks on al-Assad US base and another base at Erbil were huge signals that Iran was in no mood to back down after the US had eliminated Qasem Soleimani, who had a huge influence and was popular in Iran.

Image Source : AP Al-Assad airbase in Iraq

Prior to the attack on al-Assad airbase, Iranian rockets hit the Green Zone in Baghdad. Green Zone is an area in Baghdad where foreign embassies and Iraq government buildings are located. The missiles landed near the US Embassy.

However, there were no reports of any casualty in all these attacks initiated by Iran. This was confirmed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

"We suffered no casualties. All our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases," said Trump in his address on Iran.

Image Source : AP US President during his address on Iran

News agency Reuters has now cited anonymous US government sources to say that Iran took care to 'deliberately misfire' the rockets in order to avoid casualties. This is why, the source told Reuters, that Iranian missiles managed to hit only certain parts of US bases and there were no casualties.

Such a move looks logical as Iran, in one stroke, has been able to show its citizens that it is not sitting silent after Qasem Soleimani's killing. However, by ensuring that there were no US casualties, Iran has given Donald Trump a reason to NOT unleash full military might of the US on Iran.

US President Donald Trump seemed to voice conciliatory sentiments on Wednesday as he addressed USA on the situation with respect to Iran.

During Trump's address to US on Iran on Wednesday, he said that US was "willing to embrace peace with those who seek it" and that "Iran seems to be backing down". Both of these statements are being seen as an indication that US is unwilling to fully engage with Iran militarily.

