Iran's 'jellyfish' drone formation downed US F-15E Strike Eagle jet? Here's what rescued pilot said

Washington:

A US fighter pilot rescued after his aircraft was shot down over Iran reportedly described a strange and unsettling sight moments before ejecting — a cluster of Iranian drones flying together in a formation that resembled a giant jellyfish.

According to a report by CNN, the pilot told intelligence officials that he saw several drones operating as a single coordinated unit. The account has sparked intense debate among US intelligence agencies, with experts divided over what exactly the pilot witnessed.

Unusual formation spotted in sky

The pilot, who was flying an F-15 during operations over Iran in April, reportedly described a group of drones moving in perfect unison. Larger drones appeared to be connected to smaller ones positioned beneath them, creating a shape similar to the tentacles of a jellyfish.

One source familiar with the pilot's debriefing, cited by CNN, said the drones looked like they were "interconnected" and functioning together as a single system. Another source described the pilot's account as a "minefield of drones" suspended in the air.

If the observation was accurate, it could point to a significant leap in Iranian drone technology. Defence analysts have long monitored Tehran's growing unmanned aerial capabilities, but a swarm capable of coordinated movement on this scale would represent a new level of perfection.

Intelligence community divided

The pilot's testimony quickly became a subject of discussion among intelligence officials. Some questioned whether he had witnessed an advanced capability previously unknown to US agencies, while others considered more conventional explanations.

Officials involved in the debriefing reportedly challenged the account, asking whether the pilot was certain about what he had seen. Questions were raised about whether the formation was a genuine technological development, an experimental system under testing, or even a visual illusion caused by the conditions at the time.

The disagreement remains unresolved, and intelligence agencies have not reached a consensus on the nature of the reported drone formation.

Possible role in fighter jet downing

Investigators are still examining the circumstances surrounding the loss of the F-15. Early assessments suggested it was possible that the unusual drone formation may have played a role in enabling Iranian forces to bring down the aircraft.

The F-15 carried two crew members: a pilot and a weapons systems officer. Following the incident, US forces launched a rescue mission to recover both airmen.

The pilot was rescued within hours after ejecting from the aircraft. The weapons systems officer avoided capture by hiding in mountainous terrain for more than a day before being safely recovered. It remains unclear whether the second crew member also witnessed the reported drone formation.

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