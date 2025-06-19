Iran-Israel conflict: Putin and Xi Jinping reaffirm strategic alignment in hour-long phone call Iran-Israel conflict: The leaders also expressed a shared position on the conflict, with both Russia and China condemning Israel's recent military actions. They criticised what they described as violations of the United Nations Charter and international legal norms.

Moscow:

In a move underscoring their growing strategic alignment, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to cooperate closely on developments surrounding the escalating Iran-Israel conflict. The Kremlin confirmed on Thursday (June 19) that both leaders have directed their respective agencies to exchange information related to the situation.

Putin and Xi Jinping align on Iran issue in hour-long call

According to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, the two leaders held a detailed hour-long phone conversation, during which they reached a consensus on sharing sensitive intelligence on Iran. "President Putin and Xi Jinping agreed to instruct their respective agencies to coordinate and exchange information related to Iran," Ushakov stated.

Israel’s ‘Operation Rising Lion’ and Iran’s retaliation

Tensions between Israel and Iran flared dramatically last week after Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion', a large-scale military campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear, missile, and military infrastructure. In response, Iran carried out retaliatory strikes against Israeli positions, intensifying regional instability.

Calls for ceasefire and diplomatic resolution

Separately, on Wednesday, Russia and the United Arab Emirates jointly called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Iran. Both nations emphasised the urgent need to resume diplomatic dialogue and accelerate efforts to resolve the long-standing issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

President Putin reportedly discussed the matter in a phone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the importance of a political solution to prevent further escalation.

Broader geopolitical implications

The coordination between Moscow and Beijing signals a deepening of strategic ties amid growing global polarisation. Their united stance against Israel's actions and emphasis on multilateralism could further complicate Western efforts to manage Middle East tensions through traditional diplomatic channels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which both leaders reaffirmed their closely aligned positions on several key international issues, including the Middle East conflict and the outcome of the recent G7 summit. The details of the call were shared by Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

Shared stance on Israel and Middle East conflict

Ushakov stated that both Russia and China hold identical views on the escalating conflict in the Middle East, particularly condemning Israel's actions, which they believe violate the United Nations Charter and established international norms.

He emphasised that Moscow and Beijing agree that the resolution of tensions in the region cannot be achieved through the use of force and must instead be pursued through diplomatic and political means.

Bilateral relations and upcoming summit

The two leaders also reviewed the state of Russia-China bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic cooperation. Ushakov confirmed that President Putin and President Xi will hold comprehensive in-person talks in China on September 2, further strengthening ties between the two countries.

Discussion on G7 Summit outcomes

In their exchange, the leaders discussed the outcomes of the recent G7 summit, noting apparent divisions among participating nations. Ushakov mentioned that both Putin and Xi took particular note of the less-than-optimal outcomes for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with the trip characterised as one of his least successful international engagements.

Strengthening strategic coordination

The conversation further highlights the growing strategic coordination between Moscow and Beijing on global geopolitical issues. As both nations continue to assert their influence in shaping a multipolar world order, their unified messaging on sensitive topics like the Middle East conflict and the Ukraine war signals a deeper alignment of foreign policy objectives.