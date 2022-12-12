Iran hijab row: Police targeting women protests especially on their faces, breasts and genitals: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini

Iran hijab row: A shocking media report claimed that Iranian security forces are now targeting the private parts, faces and other vital organs of female protestors to spread fear among the women demonstrators. According to a report by The Guardian, the doctors who have been treating the protestors secretly to avoid arrests confirmed the brutal torture by Iranian Police. They said the police have now started targeting women differently than men to develop a sense of fear among them.

Women targetted differently

As per medicos, men commonly had shotgun pellets in their legs, buttocks and backs and on the other hand, women protestors were especially targeted at their faces, breasts and genitals. Explaining the terrifying experience, they said the medical staff often got traumatised witnessing the brutality. "I treated a woman in her early 20s, who was shot in her genitals by two pellets. Ten other pellets were lodged in her inner thigh. These ten pellets were easily removed, but those two pellets were a challenge because they were wedged in between her urethra and vaginal opening," a physician told The Guardian.

"There was a serious risk of vaginal infection, so I asked her to go to a trusted gynaecologist. She said she was protesting when a group of about 10 security agents circled and shot her in her genitals and thighs," added the doctor. One of the physicians told the UK-based media outlet that the security forces were targetting women's faces and private parts as they have an inferiority complex and "they want to destroy their sexual complexes.

According to the Iranian constitution, security forces must avoid firing weapons to avoid damaging vital organs but the human rights reports claimed nearly 500 protestors were already killed in the anti-hijab protests.

Why Iran is witnessing one of its biggest and most violent protests?

It is worth mentioning Iran has been boiling ever since 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, also known as Jina Amini, was killed in police custody. Initially, she was detained by Morality Police for not wearing the black scarf (Hijab) properly in a public place. A day after her arrest, she was admitted to a hospital, where Iranian Police claimed the woman suffered a cardiac arrest. However, later, multiple local media reported that the post-mortem description claimed she died of multiple fractures. This created a major uproar against the incumbent government where the protestors started demanding the death of their own President Ebrahim Raisi.

