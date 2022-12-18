Iran hijab controversy: Tehran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie for social media post

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman"

Iran-hijab controversy: In yet another incident of "dictatorship", Iranian authorities have now arrested one of the country’s most renowned actresses for allegedly spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests. According to the state media, Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman," was arrested on Saturday following her "controversial social media post" in favour of the protestors who have been demonstrating against the government since September this year.

Notably, Iran has been boiling for the last three months due to the "custodial death" of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, after being caught by the Morality Police over violation of the dress code. Since then, Iranian citizens including men have been protesting against the anti-hijab rule in the country.

"Unverified claims"

According to a report by IRNA, Taraneh Alidoosti's arrest came following her "unverified claims" on an Instagram post wherein she expressed solidarity with the first man executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests. "She did not provide any documents in line with her claims," said the Iranian media.

It said that several other Iranian celebrities had also ″been summoned by the judiciary body over publishing provocative content,″ and that some had been arrested. It provided no further details. In her post, the 38-year-old actress said: ″His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity.”

Shekari was executed on December 9 after being charged by an Iranian court with blocking a street in Tehran and attacking a member of the country’s security forces with a machete.

In November, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, two other famous Iranian actresses, were arrested by authorities for expressing solidarity with protesters on social media. Voria Ghafouri, an Iranian soccer player, was also arrested last month for ’’insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government.” All three have been released.

Since September, Alidoosti has openly expressed solidarity with protesters in at least three posts on Instagram. Her account, which had some 8 million followers, has been suspended.

Other executions

Last Week, Iran executed a second prisoner, Majidreza Rahnavard, in connection with the protests. Rahnavard’s body was left hanging from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. Iranian authorities alleged Rahnavard stabbed two members of its paramilitary force. Both Shekari and Rahnavard were executed less than a month after they were charged, underscoring the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences imposed for alleged crimes related to the demonstrations. Activists say at least a dozen people have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings. Iran is one of the one the world’s top executioners.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read: Iran hijab row: Police targeting women protests especially on their faces, breasts and genitals: Report

Latest World News