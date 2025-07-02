Iran halts cooperation with IAEA after US and Israeli strikes on nuclear sites Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered a suspension of cooperation with the IAEA after US and Israeli airstrikes on key nuclear sites. The move escalates tensions and limits international oversight of Iran's nuclear program.

New Delhi:

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reportedly ordered the immediate suspension of the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), state media announced Wednesday. The decision follows a series of devastating US and Israeli airstrikes that targeted Iran’s most critical nuclear facilities.

The move comes after Iran’s parliament passed a bill mandating the suspension of cooperation under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and its Safeguards Agreement. The bill received approval from the Guardian Council and is expected to be implemented under the oversight of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, which Pezeshkian chairs.

According to state television, the suspension will remain in place until “guaranteed security of nuclear facilities and scientists” is ensured. However, details remain scarce, with no clear timeline or specifics on how the suspension will be implemented. The Vienna-based IAEA has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The suspension could significantly hinder the international community’s ability to monitor Iran’s nuclear activities. Iran has enriched uranium up to 60% purity, just short of the 90% needed for weapons-grade material, and possesses enough stockpile for multiple nuclear weapons, according to the IAEA and Western intelligence assessments.

This latest development follows weeks of escalating tensions. On June 13, Israel launched airstrikes targeting Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and missile stockpiles. Nine days later, the U.S. struck three nuclear sites, including the heavily fortified Fordo facility. Satellite imagery suggests Iranian officials have begun assessing the damage.

Despite the aggressive rhetoric, Iran has not formally withdrawn from the NPT, a move that experts feared could signal a dash toward a nuclear weapon. Tehran continues to assert that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes, although the IAEA and Western intelligence maintain Iran had a coordinated weapons program until at least 2003.

While the Pezeshkian government’s order marks a significant escalation, analysts caution that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council could still moderate the law’s implementation. For now, the lack of transparency and continued regional instability raise new concerns about the future of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.