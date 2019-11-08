5 killed as 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Iran

Image Source : PTI PHOTO 5 killed as powerful earthquake rocks Iran

At least five people were killed, while over 120 others were injured after an earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale jolted Iran's East Azerbaijan province on Friday. According to the local media, the quake had a depth of 8 km and struck near the city of Tark, around 120 km from the provincial capital Tabriz, at 2.17 a.m.

The tremor caused many people to leave their houses and run to the streets in a state of panic.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), some 20 million people felt the quake across Iran and possibly in neighbouring Turkey.

The earthquakes' shallow depth amplified the shaking.

Aftershocks ranging between 4.1 to 4.8 in magnitude were reported in neighbouring cities.

Press TV quoted Mohammad Baqer Honar, head of East Azerbaijan's crisis management centre, as saying that at least eight rescue teams were sent to the affected areas.

Initial reports confirmed major damage to houses and buildings in at least three villages in the city of Miyaneh.

Iran experiences frequent seismic activity as it sits where two major tectonic plates meet.

