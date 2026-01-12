Iran dismisses reports of arrest of Indian nationals during unrest, Ambassador calls it 'totally false' At least 538 people have been killed in Iran during anti-government demonstrations over the past 15 days, including children. Meanwhile, Tehran has warned that the US military and Israel would be "legitimate targets" if America uses force to protect demonstrators.

Tehran:

Amid ongoing nationwide unrest, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has dismissed the reports claiming Iranian police had arrested Indian nationals, terming the reports false. He urged the public to rely only on verified and credible sources for accurate information.

The Iranian Ambassador's statement came as concerns grew in New Delhi over the safety of Indian students studying in Iran.

Get news from the reliable sources: Ambassador

In a post on X, Ambassador Fathali said, "The news circulated on some foreign X accounts about Iran's developments is totally false. I request all interested people to get their news from the reliable sources."

He was responding to a social media post that claimed Iranian police had arrested a group of "10 Afghan and six Indian nationals, along with their Iranian accomplices."

Indian students in Iran safe: Medical Bodies

Amid widespread concern among families in India, two major medical bodies confirmed that Indian students in Iran are safe. The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) and the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) issued a joint reassurance on Sunday, urging the public not to panic.

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, Vice President of AIMSA and FAIMA Doctors Association, said that both organisations have received updates from Indian students across Iran confirming their safety amid the prevailing situation. "All our students are safe. There is no need to panic," Dr Khan said in a statement, as per news agency ANI.

He further said that many students personally contacted the associations and conveyed messages for their families, assuring them that they were safe and secure despite the unrest.

According to Dr Khan, senior officials and the Indian Embassy are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with students and local authorities to ensure their well-being.

The reassurance comes amid concerns expressed by families of students studying in Iran, with AIMSA and FAIMA emphasising that there is no immediate threat to Indian students and that the situation remains under watch.

Death count rises to 538

Amid the unrest, at least 538 people have so far been killed in nationwide protests in Iran over soaring inflation and the rising cost of food and essential goods. The death count is feared to be far higher than the given figure, AP reported, citing an activist.

Over 10,600 people have been detained, said the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Anti-government protests erupted across the streets of Iran’s capital, as demonstrators voiced their anger over economic woes. The Iranian government has accused the United States of instigating the unrest. Meanwhile, internet access remains restricted in several regions amid ardent protests.

Iran’s warning to US and Israel

Iran’s parliament speaker has warned that the United States and Israel would become "legitimate targets" if America launches a military strike against the country.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the statement during a heated session in the Iranian parliament. Lawmakers crowded the chamber and shouted, “Death to America” as tensions rose. "In the event of an attack on Iran, both the occupied territory and all American military centres, bases, and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets. We do not consider ourselves limited to reacting after the action and will act based on any objective signs of a threat," Ghalibaf said.

The warning comes amid threats from US President Donald Trump, who had indicated the possibility of military action against Iran. “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before.The USA stands ready to help!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social, extending help to protestors.

Also Read: Iran protests: At least 538 killed so far; Tehran warns US over potential military action

Also Read: 'Iran is looking at freedom': Trump says US 'stands ready to help' as deadly protests rage