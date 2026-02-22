Iran declares EU naval and air forces 'terrorist organisations' in retaliation for 2019 action

New Delhi:

Iran has declared the naval and air forces of European Union (EU) member countries as “terrorist organisations”, in response to the EU’s 2019 decision to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group. The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in an official statement, said the EU’s action against the IRGC violated the United Nations Charter and basic principles of international law.

Legal basis for retaliation

According to the statement, Iran cited Article 7 of its reciprocal action law in taking this step. The ministry emphasized that any country following or supporting the U.S. or EU’s decision to label the IRGC as a terrorist organization would face reciprocal measures from Iran.

The announcement frames the move as a direct response to what Tehran views as an unjust categorization of the IRGC alongside extremist groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda.

Importance of IRGC in Iran

Formed after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, the IRGC is a powerful military and economic force in the country. It oversees Iran’s ballistic missile programs and plays a key role in the nation’s nuclear program. The IRGC also exerts significant influence over Iran’s armed forces and economy, making it central to the country’s security and strategic planning.

Meanwhile, the United States, Israel, and their allies continue to pressure Iran to halt its uranium enrichment activities. These countries have expressed concerns over Iran’s potential efforts to develop nuclear weapons. US President Donald Trump had warned Iran to reach an agreement with the US regarding the nuclear deal within 10–15 days, stating that failure to do so would lead to serious consequences.