Iran claims missile strikes on UK and US oil tankers in Gulf, one reported dead

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, Iran has claimed that it struck three UK and US oil tankers in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. According to reports, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the tankers were hit with missiles.

Marshall islands-flagged tanker reportedly hit

A projectile is reported to have struck a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, killing one person. Details regarding the vessel and the extent of the damage remain limited. The alleged strikes have not yet been confirmed by either the United States or the United Kingdom.

Retaliation for ‘operation Epic Fury’

The claimed attacks come as Iran continues its retaliation following what has been referred to as “Operation Epic Fury,” which reportedly resulted in the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

The maritime claims mark a significant escalation in tensions in one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes, though official confirmation from Western authorities is still awaited.