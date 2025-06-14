Iran claims it shot down two Israeli F-35 jets in retaliation, IDF responds Earlier, Iran launched over 100 missiles targeting Israeli sites, most of which were intercepted by Israel’s air defence systems. However, a second wave of missile strikes followed, with some missiles successfully hitting cities within Israel.

Tel Aviv:

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the region, Iran claimed on Friday that it had shot down two upgraded Israeli F-35 stealth fighter jets and intercepted several drones in retaliation for a deadly Israeli strike earlier that day. The strike reportedly killed several top Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including women and children. According to Tehran, the attack was carried out by what it referred to as the "Zionist regime"—a term commonly used by Iranian authorities to describe Israel.

Iran’s air defence claims direct hits

In an official statement released by Iran's Army Public Relations Office, it was confirmed that the country’s air defence units had successfully targeted and destroyed the two Israeli fighter jets along with multiple drones. The statement added that an investigation is underway to determine the fate of the pilots, and further details will be provided in due course.

F-35: A major loss if confirmed

The F-35 stealth fighter, developed by the United States and used by Israel, is considered one of the world’s most advanced fifth-generation combat aircraft. Taking down such a jet is seen as a significant demonstration of military capability. If Iran’s claim is verified, it would make it the first nation to shoot down an F-35 in combat.

Israel denies the claims

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have strongly denied the Iranian claims. IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee dismissed the reports as baseless, stating, “Iranian media is spreading lies. The entire report is fabricated.”

Some Iranian media outlets, including the state-run Tasnim News Agency, reported that one of the pilots had been captured during the operation and identified the individual as a woman. The report stated that the Iranian air defence system was behind the interception and shootdown.

Iranian embassy in India echoes claim

The Iranian Embassy in India also shared the claim on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, writing, “Iran's air defence shot down two Israeli F-35 fighter jets and intercepted several enemy drones.”

The situation remains fluid, with conflicting narratives emerging from both sides. Independent verification of Iran’s claims has yet to be made, and international observers are closely monitoring developments in what could mark a turning point in the Israel-Iran conflict.