Iran on Saturday claimed that its air defence systems had struck a US F-16 fighter jet over the Persian Gulf, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing. However, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) dismissed the allegation as "false", stating that no US F-16 had been attacked and all American fighter jets operating in the Gulf were safe.

"Iran did not attack a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday -- at all," CENTCOM said in a statement, adding that all US military fighter jets in the region were "safe and accounted for".

According to Iran's state broadcaster Press TV, Iranian Army air defence systems detected a US F-16 over the Persian Gulf on Friday evening and launched a missile towards it. The missile allegedly exploded close to the aircraft, causing damage and forcing the pilot to abort the mission.

Iranian media further claimed that the aircraft was diverted to the nearest available airfield for an emergency landing. Citing flight-tracking data, reports said the F-16 transmitted emergency code 7700 near the United Arab Emirates before descending sharply and landing at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi.

Iran's earlier claims of targeting US aircraft

Iran has previously made similar claims about targeting American fighter jets. In late March, CENTCOM confirmed that a US F-16 had made an emergency landing at a regional base after a combat sortie supporting American military operations against Iran.

Around the same time, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that an advanced Iranian air defence system had struck and severely damaged a US F-35 fighter jet over central Iran. On April 3, the IRGC reported that another F-35 had been targeted in the same region.

In a separate incident in June, the IRGC claimed that its air defence systems had fired a missile at a US F-16 allegedly violating Iranian airspace over the Persian Gulf, forcing the aircraft to flee.

Iran vows to break US economic blockade

Meanwhile, Iran on Saturday warned that it would take "any necessary measures" to break the economic blockade imposed by the United States, Al Jazeera reported. The warning comes amid US President Donald Trump's push for a permanent agreement with Tehran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi described the US economic blockade as an act of war and a hostile measure against the country.

"We consider the economic siege a hostile act, and we will take any necessary measures to break this economic siege," Gharibabadi told Iranian reporters, according to the Tasnim news agency.

He also said that negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme had not yet begun, adding that Tehran would not export its enriched nuclear materials under any circumstances.

Iran warns of immediate response to fresh US attacks

Separately, Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia warned Washington against launching further attacks, saying any renewed aggression would invite a "decisive and immediate" response from the country's armed forces.

According to state broadcaster IRIB, Akraminia made the remarks during a visit to Iranian troops deployed in the coastal cities of Bandar Abbas, Kohstak, Sirik and Jask.

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