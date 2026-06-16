'Iran can never have nuclear weapon': Netanyahu responds to criticism; why Israel is upset with peace deal?

Tel Aviv:

Amid growing resentment in Israel over the emerging agreement between the United States and Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday defended his government's approach, insisting that Iran would never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, regardless of whether a deal is reached.

"Iran will never have nuclear weapons, not today and not tomorrow," Netanyahu said during a brief press conference held in Hebrew.

Responding to criticism over the outcome of recent developments, the Israeli premier said his government had achieved its primary objective of safeguarding the country from an existential threat.

"People ask me what we have achieved, and I answer them: We removed the immediate threat of annihilation from ourselves. Most importantly, we saved the State of Israel from the threat of total destruction," he said.

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Netanyahu's remarks came after a day of sharp criticism from both opposition leaders and members of his coalition government.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, one of Netanyahu's main political challengers, accused the government of failing on multiple fronts. "The term of this Netanyahu government began with a civil war, continued with the October 7 massacre, and is now ending with a historic failure against Iran," Bennett told reporters.

Pledging to "restore security for Israel," Bennett said he would have handled the situation differently, particularly on the diplomatic front. In an apparent swipe at US President Donald Trump's repeated calls for Netanyahu to be pardoned in his ongoing criminal trial, Bennett said he would have used his "credit with the President most sympathetic to Israel that we have ever had solely for the benefit of Israel's national interests."

Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir asserted that any agreement reached would not be binding on Israel.

Addressing speculation about tensions with Trump, Netanyahu acknowledged differences but stressed that Israel would continue to prioritise its security interests.

"There are times when President Trump and I don't see eye to eye. Israel's security interests need to be defended wisely," he said.

Netanyahu also ruled out withdrawing from southern Lebanon, a key issue that many believe could complicate the proposed agreement, which envisages a complete cessation of hostilities.

"We have established deep security zones around the State of Israel. We did this in Gaza, in Lebanon and in Syria, where we eliminated all of Assad's army weapons. I want to make it clear: We will remain in the security zones as long as necessary to protect our country," he said.

Claiming significant military achievements, Netanyahu added, "We beheaded the leaders of the terror regime, we crushed the terror factories."

"You were all in terrible danger of death," he said, reiterating, "We will stay in the Lebanon security buffer zone for as long as necessary."

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