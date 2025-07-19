Iran bus accident: At least 21 killed, 34 injured in Shiraz province after vehicle overturns Rescue operations are being carried out and additional information and final death count will be announced after the operation is completed and a detailed investigation has been carried out.

Tehran:

At least 21 people lost their lives after a bus overturned in the south of Iran, state media reported on Saturday. The head of Fars province's emergency organisation, Masoud Abed said that 34 people were injured in the accident in southern Shiraz, the province’s capital.

Rescue operations are being carried out and additional information and final death count will be announced after the operation is completed and a detailed investigation has been carried out.

Cause of accident under probe.

Abed said that the accident occurred around 11:05 am and rescue forces were immediately rushed to the scene, adding that the cause of the mishap is under investigation.

With nearly 17,000 casualties annually, Iran is reportedly among the top countries for road and street accidents. The toll is attributed to the disregard of safety measures, the use of old vehicles and inadequate emergency services.