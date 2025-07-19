Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. Iran bus accident: At least 21 killed, 34 injured in Shiraz province after vehicle overturns

Iran bus accident: At least 21 killed, 34 injured in Shiraz province after vehicle overturns

Rescue operations are being carried out and additional information and final death count will be announced after the operation is completed and a detailed investigation has been carried out.

Bus involved in the crash being lifted.
Bus involved in the crash being lifted. Image Source : X/@Pullse360
Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu
Published: , Updated:
Tehran:

At least 21 people lost their lives after a bus overturned in the south of Iran, state media reported on Saturday. The head of Fars province's emergency organisation, Masoud Abed said that 34 people were injured in the accident in southern Shiraz, the province’s capital.

Rescue operations are being carried out and additional information and final death count will be announced after the operation is completed and a detailed investigation has been carried out.

Cause of accident under probe.

Abed said that the accident occurred around 11:05 am and rescue forces were immediately rushed to the scene, adding that the cause of the mishap is under investigation.

With nearly 17,000 casualties annually, Iran is reportedly among the top countries for road and street accidents. The toll is attributed to the disregard of safety measures, the use of old vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Iran Bus Overturns Vehicle Road Accident
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\