South Iran building collapse kills 5, injures several others

At least five people were killed on Monday when a 10-story commercial building collapsed in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan, state TV reported. The building was still under construction. There were fears the casualty toll could be much higher as more than 80 people were still believed trapped under the rubble after the Metropol building toppled, burying shops and even some cars in the surrounding streets, the report said.

The owner of the building, as well as the project manager of the construction company that built it, have been arrested. The reason for the collapse hasn't been ascertained yet, but then it took place during a sandstorm.

People lined up at the local blood transfusion center to donate blood for the injured. Videos on social media showed angry protesters gathering at the site as rescue teams were still working to retrieve casualties and clear the rubble.

Rescue workers from neighboring cities rushed to Abadan to help. No further information was immediately available and authorities said the incident was under investigation.

