Iran brands Trump as 'gambler', vows to end the war started by America | Video

New Delhi:

Iran has issued its sharpest warning yet following the US airstrikes on its nuclear facilities over the weekend, declaring that the American involvement has officially expanded the scope of the conflict. Iran’s military central command spokesperson, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, directly addressed US President Donald Trump in a message saying, “Gambler Trump, you can start this war, but we will be the ones to end it.”

The comments come in the wake of Operation Midnight Hammer, an US-led precision strike targeting three major Iranian nuclear sites, Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran views these strikes as a direct violation of its sovereignty.

IRGC accuses US of ‘trespassing upon Iran’s sacred soil’

Zolfaghari, also a spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), accused Washington of “trespassing upon Iran’s sacred soil” and called the United States “Criminal America” for its military action. He warned that U.S. strikes had expanded Iran’s definition of “legitimate and diverse targets,” and that Tehran would now initiate "powerful and targeted operations" in retaliation.

“The United States will face heavy, regretful and unpredictable consequences,” he said, claiming Iran’s response would not only defend its territory but also serve as a message to those who “abet Israel’s aggression.”

What lies ahead?

This marks a significant escalation in rhetoric and threat posture from Iran, as regional and global tensions mount in the aftermath of the strikes. While Iran has so far concentrated its retaliation on Israeli targets, Monday’s statement signals a possible shift in its focus toward direct confrontation with the United States.

The US has not yet responded to the latest threats, but the Pentagon maintains that the strikes were aimed strictly at neutralising nuclear weapons capability and not intended for regime change.