Iran-backed groups target US diplomats, facilities in Iraq amid rising tensions in Middle East

Baghdad:

Iran-linked armed groups carried out two overnight strikes on United States diplomatic staff and facilities in Iraq, according to a report by CNN citing a spokesperson from the US State Department. The incidents come as tensions continue to rise between Washington and Tehran.

In response, the State Department condemned the incidents, calling them "outrageous terrorist attacks" on American diplomatic missions. It also urged Iraqi authorities to take immediate action to prevent further assaults.

"We have consistently urged the Iraqi government to immediately live up to its responsibility to stop attacks on US facilities and to prevent terrorist militias from using Iraqi territory to launch attacks," the spokesperson said as reported by CNN.

The spokesperson added that the United States "will not hesitate to defend our personnel and facilities should the Iraqi government be unable to fulfil its obligations."

No specific locations of the latest attacks were disclosed. However, earlier reports by CNN have noted repeated targeting of key US sites, including the US Embassy in Baghdad, the US Consulate General in Erbil and the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Centre since the beginning of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Last week, the State Department announced a reward of up to USD 3 million for information linked to attacks on its diplomatic premises in Iraq.

Drone and missile attacks by Islamic Resistance

Earlier, the group known as the Islamic Resistance, described as an umbrella organisation of Iran-backed militias, had carried out 19 drone and missile strikes targeting US bases in Iraq and across the region on April 3, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Amid these developments, an Iraqi police official, cited by Al Jazeera, said that the headquarters of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) in al-Qaim, western Iraq, was also attacked. Another air strike reportedly targeted the 34th Brigade of the PMF in Mosul.

Shia armed groups, including the Islamic Resistance and the PMF, have played roles in several proxy conflicts across the region.