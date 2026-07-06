Iran applauds India for participation at Khamenei's funeral, hails enduring friendship

Tehran:

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India has expressed gratitude to the Government of India, political leaders, scholars, and citizens for their participation in the state funeral of the late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a detailed post on X, the embassy described India's presence at the ceremonies in Tehran as a symbol of mutual respect and a reflection of the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

The embassy began by acknowledging the official Indian delegation that represented the country at the funeral, thanking both the government and the people of India for standing with Iran during a period of national mourning.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of India extends its heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation to the friendly Government and people of India, especially the official delegation that attended on behalf of the Government and people of India, for participating in the funeral ceremonies and paying tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei,” it said.

The statement then highlighted that India's participation at Ali Khamenei's six-day funeral extended beyond official diplomatic representation. According to the embassy, the presence of political leaders, Members of Parliament, scholars, intellectuals, and representatives from various religious communities demonstrated the depth of the relationship between the two nations.

It said that this broad participation reflected not only diplomatic goodwill but also the historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties shared by India and Iran.

“The esteemed presence of political leaders, Members of Parliament, eminent scholars, intellectuals, and leaders of India's diverse faiths and religious communities at these solemn ceremonies reflected the deep historical, cultural, and human bonds between our two nations. It also stood as a powerful expression of mutual respect and sincere solidarity with the people of Iran during this time of national mourning,” it said.

Iran hails friendship with India

The embassy further stated that the gesture would be remembered by the Iranian people as an important symbol of friendship and compassion. It added that India's support during the mourning period would serve as a foundation for strengthening bilateral relations in the years ahead.

“The people of Iran will never forget this gesture of friendship, compassion, and heartfelt respect. They regard it as a precious testament to the enduring ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India, and as a valuable foundation for further strengthening the longstanding friendship between our two countries,” it said.

Concluding its message, the embassy once again thanked Indian officials, public figures, and citizens who conveyed their condolences and stood in solidarity with Iran following Khamenei's passing.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India once again conveys its sincere appreciation to all Indian officials, distinguished personalities, and the noble people of India who stood with the people of Iran and expressed their sympathy during this period of grief,” it added.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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