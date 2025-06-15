'Iran, Israel should make a deal just like I got India and Pakistan to make one': Donald Trump US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence in his ability to mediate a peace deal between Iran and Israel, claiming that negotiations and discussions are already underway. In a post on his social media platform, Trump referenced his previous diplomatic efforts.

Washington:

Donald Trump, US President, on Sunday (June 15) asserted that he could broker peace between Iran and Israel, much like he claimed to have done between other long-standing rival nations. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make.”

India-Pakistan conflict and Trump’s trade diplomacy

Trump reiterated his claim that the India-Pakistan military standoff, which escalated into four days of cross-border drone and missile strikes in early May, was resolved through his intervention, specifically by leveraging US trade relations. “I used TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks,” Trump claimed.

The Indian government, however, maintains that the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, reached on May 10, was a result of bilateral military-level discussions with no third-party involvement. According to Indian sources, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both nations agreed to halt all military actions by land, air, and sea.

'Operation Sindoor': The Flashpoint

The conflict followed the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 civilians were killed. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Trump’s broader peace-brokering claims

Trump cited other instances from his presidency, claiming he prevented war between Serbia and Kosovo, as well as between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Nile dam dispute. He asserted that while these interventions often go unrecognized, “the PEOPLE understand.”

Middle East escalation and Trump’s vision

As Iran and Israel exchange missile attacks—with Iran striking Tel Aviv in retaliation for Israel’s assault on its nuclear and military sites—Trump projected optimism: “Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place.”

Political Pitch: 'Make the Middle East great again'

Ending his post with a campaign-style tone, Trump said, “I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK… MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!”