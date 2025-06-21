International Yoga Day celebrated with enthusiasm across US, special sessions in Westchester, Times Square The sessions held in Westchester and Times Sqaure saw enthusiastic participation, highlighting yoga’s universal appeal and its powerful message of harmony and well-being.

New Delhi:

​On the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, the Consulate General of India (CGI) in New York, in collaboration with the Town of Greenburgh and the Indian Cultural Association of North America (ICANA), hosted vibrant celebrations across US. The event held in Westchester saw enthusiastic participation, highlighting yoga’s universal appeal and its powerful message of harmony and well-being.

In a post on X, CGI New York shared, "The event showcased yoga's universal appeal and its message of harmony and well-being," noting that the gathering was co-organised with the Town of Greenburgh and ICANA.

Special yoga session held at Times Square

Building on the energy of the Westchester event, the Consulate also organised a special yoga session at Times Square, one of the world’s most iconic landmarks, in collaboration with @TimesSquareNYC.

Sharing visuals from the event, the Consulate wrote on X, "CGI New York, in collaboration with @TimesSquareNYC, hosted a vibrant Yoga Session at the iconic Crossroads of the World - Times Square! Here are a few more glimpses from this energizing celebration of wellness and unity. #YogaforOneEarthOneHealth."

Indian Embassy in Washington hosts Yoga at Lincoln Memorial

Celebrations extended beyond New York, with the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC organising a dynamic yoga session at the historic Lincoln Memorial on Thursday (local time), in advance of International Yoga Day on June 21.

The event witnessed a large turnout from both the Indian diaspora and local American residents, reflecting the growing global embrace of yoga.

India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Vinay Mohan Kwatra, addressed the crowd, stating, "We are all here to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga. An enormous, great, fun-filled celebration of India's ancient civilisation heritage in the form of Yoga. A large number of extended Indian families and the Indian diaspora are present with us here, along with the other citizens of the US. It's a wonderful day, a wonderful experience for us... I want to thank everybody for being here with us this morning to celebrate this heritage from India..."

The events across cities showcased the enduring global appeal of yoga and underscored India's role in promoting holistic health and well-being through this ancient practice.