Yoga Day: Thousands of foreigners perform the ancient Indian workout at Times Square I WATCH

New York: Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts and practitioners assembled at the iconic Times Square here for day-long sessions of the ancient Indian practice on the eve of the commemoration of the International Day of Yoga. The Consulate General of India in New York along with the Times Square Alliance hosted special yoga sessions at Times Square Thursday, the day of the summer solstice, as yoga enthusiasts geared to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, marked every year on June 21.

Amid heat advisories in place for the New York area, which experienced temperatures as high as 93°F (33.8°C) during the day, people from all walks of life and nationalities arrived early morning and rolled out their yoga mats in the heart of the popular New York City destination. Yoga instructor and Breath Meditation teacher Richa Dhekne, who has over two decades of experience as a volunteer and faculty member with the Art of Living Foundation, led the yoga and meditation session hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York.

VIDEO: Yoga at Times Square

Several other yoga teachers and experts led various meditation, exercises and breathing sessions throughout the day at Times Square, as thousands participated in the day-long activities. “As you can see, we have yoga participants from several nationalities, and this is going to go on for the entire day today,” Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan said. Pradhan said they were expecting about 8,000-10,000 participants and added that the theme of the 2024 Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Self and Society’.

“I'm sure this is going to inspire everybody participating here today, and around other different parts of the United States,” Pradhan said. The Consulate said in a post on X “celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga at the iconic @TimesSquareNYC!" "The day-long celebration of Solstice at @TimesSquareNYC featured seven yoga sessions, in which about 10,000 people from across nationalities participated, showcasing the widespread enthusiasm for yoga in the city,” it added.

Pradhan greeted the participants, highlighting the benefits of Yoga for both physical health and spiritual well-being, as well as its role in promoting harmony with nature, the Consulate said on X.

Officials and staff from the Indian Consulate as well as members of the diaspora joined the yoga session. The Consulate, along with partner associations, held several yoga sessions in the lead-up to Yoga Day, including one at Bryant Park near the famous New York Public Library as well as a special yoga session for women at Central Park that was led by Swami Brahmanishthananda.

