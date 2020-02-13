Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak appointed finance minister of UK

Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, has been named Britain's new finance minister in a Cabinet reshuffle. Sunak, an Indian-origin politician, was appointed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He will join Home Secretary Priti Patel on the top government bench as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Earlier, Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid resigned as Chancellor in a shock move in one of the biggest shakeups since Johnson won a thumping majority in the December 2019 general election.

39-year-old Sunak has a business background. He has previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, effectively Sajid Javid's number two.

Rishi Sunak has attended the prestigious Winchester College before studying Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University. He has an MBA degree from Stanford University in the United States.

Sunak's father was a doctor while his mother ran a chemist shop. His wife is the daughter of Indian billionaire and co-founder of IT services company Infosys, Narayana Murthy.

Before venturing into politics, Rishi Sunak worked for investment bank Goldman Sachs and a hedge fund, then co-founded an investment firm.

