'The teachings of Islam...': Indonesia takes veiled dig at Pakistan over Pahalgam terror attack Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto condemned the Pahalgam terror attack saying that such atrocities are unjustifiable—regardless of motive, time, place, or perpetrator.

Jakarta:

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that took 26 innocent lives, Indonesia has taken a veiled dig at Pakistan, as the Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has underlined that the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir does not reflect the "teachings of Islam" practised in Indonesia. Subianto made the statement in his meeting with Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Sandeep Chakraborty to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Economic Times reports.

Following the meeting that lasted for two hours, Chakravorty said, "I was summoned by the President to convey his condolences, concerns, and views on the terror attacks in India."

Chakravorty said that President Prabowo was "deeply moved by the cruelty of the attack". He briefed the Indonesian President about the attack and also followed up on his visit to India. Prabowo also recalled his friendship with PM Modi and appeared visibly upset, ET reports, citing sources.

Indonesia strongly condemns this heinous act and supports the people and government of India in rejecting all forms of terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indonesian President said, "I am deeply disturbed by the vicious terrorist attack targeting civilians in Pahalgam, India. Indonesia strongly condemns this heinous act and stands with the people and Government of India in rejecting all forms of terrorism."

"Such atrocities are unjustifiable—regardless of motive, time, place, or perpetrator. My deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy go to the families of the victims, and I wish a swift recovery for all who are injured," he added.