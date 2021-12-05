Indonesia volcano eruption: Death toll due to Mount Semeru explosion rises to 13, over 98 injured

Follow us on Image Source : AP Remains of a bridge is seen in a slope, destroyed by the flowing lava by the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia

In a horrific eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru on Sunday, at least 13 people died and 98 others were injured, said the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

"Two bodies have been identified, while others are still in the process," according to the BNPB's spokesman Abdul Muhari. All those injured, including two pregnant women, are currently under medical treatment at nearby health centres.

Meanwhile, 902 people have been evacuated to a village hall, a school building, and houses of worship. Volcanic ash has buried a number of houses, roads and a bridge, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officers are digging up the ash covering the road using heavy equipment, while evacuating and searching for missing persons. The 3,676-meter-high volcano erupted on Saturday at 3:10 p.m. Jakarta time. The hot clouds stopped falling due to the rain. Authorities called on people not to move near the rivers on which the lava is flowing.

(with inputs from IANS)

