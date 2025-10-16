6.7-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Papua; no tsunami warning issued Indonesia earthquake: The epicentre of the earthquake was located around 200 km from Abepura. However, no tsunami warning has been issued so far.

Palu:

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 has hit Indonesia's Papua province, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Thursday. It further said that the quake hit at a depth of 70 km (43.5 miles).

No damages or any kind of casualty has been reported so far, though.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake, which hit at 2.31 degrees south latitude and 138.86 degrees east longitude, was located around 200 km from Abepura. However, no tsunami warning has been issued so far, said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

This comes day after an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hit the southern coast of Philippines, killing at least seven people. Following the quake, US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also issued a tsunami warning for Philippines' southern Mindanao region and Indonesia's North Sulawesi. It was lifted later, though.

The quake, as per the officials, was centred at sea about 43 km east of Manay town. They said the earthquake caused cracks in walls of several buildings, including the Davao international airport. Although the airport remained functional and no flight operation was hit.

"I was driving my car when it suddenly swayed and I saw power lines swaying wildly. People darted out of houses and buildings as the ground shook and electricity came off," Jun Saavedra, a disaster-mitigation officer of Governor Generoso town in Davao Oriental, told The Associated Press on October 10.