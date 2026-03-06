Indonesia moves to ban social media for children under 16

Jakarta:

Indonesia has introduced a new rule that will stop children younger than 16 from having accounts on several popular social media platforms. The regulation was signed on Friday by the country’s Minister for Communication and Digital Affairs, Meutya Hafid.

The minister said the government had approved a regulation aimed at protecting young users from potential risks on digital platforms. Under the new measure, minors below the age of 16 will not be allowed to create or maintain accounts on platforms considered high-risk.

These platforms include widely used services such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live and the online gaming platform Roblox.

India considers similar move

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron hinted that PM Modi was also mulling a social media ban for children below 15 years of age. Speaking at AI Impact Summit 2026 during his India visit, Macron said the move was already implemented by several countries and he was sure that PM Modi would “join the club” too.

“Mr PM you will join this club..to protect children and teenagers. Protecting children is not regulation, but civilisation," Macron said.

Andhra Pradesh plans social media restrictions for children under 13

The government of Andhra Pradesh is considering new measures to limit social media access for children younger than 13 years. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the proposal is aimed at protecting children from the harmful effects of online platforms.

Speaking in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Naidu said the government is working on a plan that could be introduced within the next 90 days. The initiative is expected to prevent children below the age of 13 from using social media.

The proposal was originally suggested by Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh. According to the Chief Minister, the government is now examining the idea and preparing a programme to implement it.

Naidu also said the government is discussing whether regulations should be extended to teenagers between the ages of 13 and 16. A final decision on this group will be taken after wider consultations and consensus.