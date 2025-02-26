Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes near Indonesia's Sulawesi island A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck offshore near North Sulawesi, Indonesia with no immediate damage or tsunami warning reported. The BMKG and USGS confirmed the tremor, reminding Indonesia’s vulnerability to seismic activity in the Pacific Ring of Fire.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit offshore of Indonesia's North Sulawesi province, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The earthquake struck at 6:55 AM local time (2255 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). A slightly lower magnitude of 6.0 was reported by the Indonesian Meteorological Agency (BMKG), and it has been confirmed that the quake is not a threat for triggering a tsunami.

Indonesia's earthquake vulnerability

Indonesia, a large archipelago, is located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an extremely active seismic belt where tectonic plates regularly collide, resulting in earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The area has been hit by numerous destructive earthquakes in recent years:

January 2021: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Sulawesi and killed more than 100 individuals with thousands left homeless.

2018: A 7.5-magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi, killed over 2,200 people.

2004: A 9.1-magnitude earthquake in the Aceh province triggered a huge tsunami that killed more than 170,000 people in Indonesia alone.

Authorities monitoring the situation

While the recent tremor has not done any immediate damage, Indonesian authorities are keeping close tabs on developments for possible aftershocks. Residents in quake-stricken zones are instructed to remain vigilant and observe safety directives issued by domestic disaster management officials.