Two high-intensity earthquakes rattle Indonesia within an hour

Indonesia was hit by two major earthquakes within an hour on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquakes measured 6.1 on the Richter Scale.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties.

Earlier in July this year, Indonesia's North Maluku province was jolted by a 7.2- magnitude earthquake. However, an official at the Meteorology and Geophysics Agency confirmed that the earthquake was not a potential for a tsunami.

The earthquake struck with an epicentre 62 km northeast of Labuhua in the province at the depth of 10km.

The agency said that since the earthquake did not potentially trigger a tsunami, we didn't issue a warning.

