Bali postpones plan to welcome international visitors in September

The Indonesian resort island of Bali has postponed its plan to welcome international tourists from September following a decision by the country's government to wait until the end of this year. The postponement was announced by Bali Governor Wayan Koster, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The government is still prohibiting citizens from traveling abroad at least until the end of 2020.

"In line with the policy, we also cannot open the gate to international travelers until the end of 2020 as the situation in Indonesia, including Bali, is not yet safe to welcome them," he said.

On July 5, Koster told local media that his administration planned to reopen Bali on September 11 following the government's plan to suspend the entry of foreigners into the country for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The resort island resumed domestic tourism on July 31.

As of Monday, Bali reported 4,576 Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths.

