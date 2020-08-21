Image Source : PTI 6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

An earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Friday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said, adding no tsunami alert was issued. The quake struck at 11.09 a.m. with the epicenter at 171 km northeast Larantuka sub-district of Flores district in the province and the depth of 670 km under sea bed, reports Xinhua news agency.

The intensity of the quake was also felt in Waingapu town, Mataram, the capital city of nearby West Nusa Tenggara province, Maluku province and also the Banda islands.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

