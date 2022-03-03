PM Modi attends 'closed door' Quad meet with US' Biden and other global leaders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) PM Modi attends 'closed door' Quad meet with Biden, other global leaders

In March last year, Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format

The foreign ministers of the Quad grouping held extensive talks in Melbourne last month

Quad Meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined US President Joe Biden and prime ministers of Australia and Japan at a virtual meeting of Quad leaders which is taking place amid the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The leaders are expected to exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific.

In March last year, Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format that was followed by an in-person summit in Washington in September for which Prime Minister Modi had travelled to the US. The Quad has been focusing on cooperation in areas such as producing vaccines, connectivity projects, facilitating the mobility of students, and looking at promoting startups and technology collaboration.

The Quad vaccine partnership was announced in March last year with an aim to deliver 100 crore doses of vaccines to the Indo-Pacific region by the end of 2022.

