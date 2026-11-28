IndiGo has resumed select Saudi Arabia flights, to and from Jeddah and Madinah, while the flight services to Riyadh and Daman will remain cancelled until December 7 amid the regional tensions in Saudi Arabia. In a post on X, IndiGo said, "Following a careful assessment of the prevailing situation and the associated operational considerations, we are pleased to resume select flight operations to and from Jeddah and Madinah. However, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until December 7, 2026 (inclusive)." "Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers through the contact details provided at the time of booking. Customers are advised to check their flight status on the IndiGo website or mobile app before proceeding to the airport," it added.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also shared the travel advisory, announcing the suspension of flight services to and from Saudi capital Riyadh and Dammam. The Indian Embassy in a post on X said, "IndiGo airlines announces resumption of select flight operations to and from Jeddah and Madinah. However, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until December 7, 2026." Earlier on November 18, IndiGo cancelled flights to an from four major Saudi cities, Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam taking note of the security-related developments in Saudi Arabia.

How will affected passengers be informed?

IndiGo said customers whose travel plans have been affected are being contacted using the details shared during the booking process. The airline has assured passengers that it remains committed to keeping them updated and providing the necessary assistance during this period. Travellers who have booked flights to or from the four affected cities are advised to check their registered email addresses and phone numbers for communication from the airline. Passengers should also check their flight status and any updates shared by IndiGo before making further travel arrangements.

In its statement, IndiGo said it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation. The airline added that the safety and security of its customers and crew members remained its highest priority. The carrier also reiterated its commitment to extending assistance to affected passengers throughout the cancellation period.

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