India's Operation Sindoor signals strategic shift in South Asia: US warfare expert John Spencer Operation Sindoor marked a decisive shift in India's strategic doctrine, showcasing its precision, preparedness, and political will to respond proactively to cross-border terrorism.

New Delhi:

Operation Sindoor was not just a four-day military engagement — it was a message. That’s the assessment of John Spencer, Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute, and one of the leading urban combat experts in the world. In an exclusive interview with ANI’s Smita Prakash, Spencer hailed the operation as a turning point in India’s strategic doctrine, stating that the offensive demonstrated India’s precision, preparedness, and political will in responding to cross-border terrorism.

"India showed it can hit whatever it wants and has the will to do it"

Spencer praised India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack, describing Operation Sindoor as a "live battlefield lab" not just for India, but also for China, which closely observed the developments. "India showcased that it can hit whatever it wants. More importantly, it showed it has the will to do it,” he said. "That’s leadership. That’s strategic independence."

According to Spencer, each strike — including those on terror hubs like Noor Khan and Muridke — was designed to send a message not only to Pakistan but to the entire region.

A new strategic doctrine

When asked if Operation Sindoor reflects a shift in India’s national security doctrine, Spencer was unequivocal: “Absolutely. And it’s still evolving.”

He highlighted that India's strikes combined restraint with precision, underlining a calculated, proactive doctrine that prioritises deterrence and capability without escalating indiscriminately. “War is a contest of wills. And India demonstrated the will — with discipline.”

Regional impact: "Will change the entire region"

Spencer believes the operation marks a broader change in South Asia’s strategic dynamics. “India’s shift in doctrine will change the entire region,” he said, emphasising that New Delhi is no longer willing to absorb terror strikes passively. “It was a signal to Pakistan — and to China — that the rules of engagement have changed.”

He also stressed the importance of engaging with the Indian military, think tanks, and media to fully understand the cultural and strategic context of this transformation.

Precision and professionalism in execution

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. Over four days, the Indian armed forces struck deep into Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), targeting terror camps and infrastructure. India repelled Pakistani aggression and responded with calibrated force, maintaining air superiority and avoiding civilian casualties.

"The amount of destruction and the use of precision-guided munitions were not acts of rage, but carefully calibrated strikes meant to communicate resolve," Spencer noted.

The US and global reactions

Spencer acknowledged that many global powers, including the United States, were concerned about escalation, especially given Pakistan’s aggressive retaliation. “But India’s response was proportional, professional, and restrained. It showcased what modern deterrence looks like,” he added.

While the US Vice President made statements urging de-escalation, Spencer emphasised that India's conduct during the operation earned international respect and highlighted the country’s growing stature as a regional and global power.

Strategic foresight and jointness

Spencer concluded by commending India's national security apparatus, saying it demonstrated “jointness, strategic foresight, and professionalism.” According to him, Operation Sindoor wasn't a sudden escalation — it was the result of a decade-long doctrinal and tactical evolution.

"Operation Sindoor was a signal to the world: India is prepared, precise, and no longer reactive," Spencer said.

