Image Source : PTI/FILE 3 more Indians in UAE face action over Islamophobic posts on social media

Three more Indians based in the United Arab Emirates have joined a list of expats that have either been fired or suspended over their Islamophobic posts on social media, a media report said.

The latest addition to the growing list comprise chef Rawat Rohit, storekeeper Sachin Kinnigoli and a cash custodian whose name has been withheld by his firm, said the Gulf News report on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Azadea Group that operates Eataly, a chain of high-end Italian restaurants in Dubai, confirmed that Rohit, who was employed with them as a chef, has been suspended and was facing a disciplinary probe.

Sharjah-based Pneumics Automation have also said they suspended their storekeeper Kinnigoli until further notice.

"We have withheld his salary and told him not to come to work. The matter is under investigation. We have a zero tolerance policy. Anyone found guilty of insulting or showing contempt for someone's religion will have to bear the consequences," Gulf News quoted the firm's owner as saying.

Similarly, Dubai-based Transguard Group said they have cracked down on an employee who had posted several anti-Islamic messages on his Facebook page.

The new sackings and suspensions come days after both the former and incumbent Indian Ambassadors to the UAE cautioned about the the country's strict hate speech laws.

The UAE outlaws all religious or racial discrimination under a legislation passed in 2015, which mainly aims to fight "discrimination against individuals or groups based on religion, caste, doctrine, race, colour or ethnic origin".

This year alone, about seven Indian expats faced actions over such posts.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage