Indian nationals were among 13 people killed in a bus-truck collision in the UAE's Ras Al Khaimah, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said on Tuesday. The accident took place on Al Watan Road when a passenger bus carrying 41 people rammed into a truck parked on the roadside due to a mechanical fault, according to media reports.

The UAE Ministry of Interior initially reported 11 fatalities. However, two more victims later succumbed to their injuries in hospital, taking the death toll to 13. Another 14 people were injured in the crash, Gulf News reported.

The Indian Consulate said it had contacted the bereaved families and was coordinating with local authorities to provide all possible assistance. It added that further details were being ascertained.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ras Al Khaimah that claimed the lives of several people, including Indian nationals," the Indian mission said in a post on X.

The consulate also issued a 24-hour toll-free helpline number, 800-46342, for assistance. The number of Indian nationals killed or injured in the accident has not yet been confirmed.

UAE interior ministry on accident

In a post on X earlier today, the interior ministry said 11 people were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on Al Watan Street in Ras Al Khaimah.

"Following the incident, specialised emergency teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue and medical operations in coordination with ambulance services, civil defence teams and other concerned authorities. They also secured the accident site and managed traffic," it added. The ministry said an investigation was underway to establish the cause of the collision, adding that its findings would be announced once completed. It expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and urged the public to rely on official sources for information and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified reports about the accident. Previous road crash in Fujairah

The incident comes days after four Indians were among 14 people killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Fujairah on November 13. The accident involved 23 vehicles, including trucks, and left 30 people injured.

Seven Indian nationals were among the injured, along with citizens of the UAE, Jordan, Pakistan, Egypt, Oman and Brazil.

With PTI inputs

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