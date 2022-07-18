United States: 4 killed in Indiana mall shooting, including gunman shot by armed civilian

Follow us on Image Source : AP Police say two people were killed in a shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the mall in Greenwood and multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injuries.

Indiana mall shooting: Adding to the string of shooting incidents in the US, another one took place at a mall in Indiana, where a gunman opened fire at the crowd. A total of 4 people were killed in the incident, including the gunman, who was shot by an armed civilian, the police said.

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said. Two people were injured.

Officers went to the mall at about 6 p.m. after getting reports of the shooting. Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but they believe the shooting was contained to the food court.

Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said. There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, he said. Authorities said they would provide more details Sunday night.

