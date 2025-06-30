24-year-old Indian woman goes missing in US days after arriving for arranged marriage Simran, who arrived on a flight from India on June 20, for an arranged marriage, has gone missing in New Jersey. Surveillance footage shows the woman looking at her phone and seemingly waiting for someone, police said.

Washington:

A 24-year-old Indian woman has gone missing just days after arriving in the US state of New Jersey for an arranged marriage, authorities said. According to the New York Post, the woman, identified as Simran, arrived on a flight from India on June 20.

After launching a probe and reviewing nearby CCTV footage, surveillance footage shows the 24-year-old woman looking at her phone and seemingly waiting for someone before she went missing.

Lindenwold, NJ, Police, who first learned of her disappearance on Wednesday, said she didn't appear to be in distress in the video.

What did the police say?

Police said that while investigators were informed the woman had come to the US for an arranged marriage, there is also a possibility that she had no intention to marry and may have used the opportunity as a means to secure a free trip to America.

Authorities have described Simran as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 68 kilograms, with a small scar on the left side of her forehead. At the time she went missing, she was reportedly wearing grey sweatpants, a white T-shirt, black flip flops, and small diamond-studded earrings.

Police said that Simran has no known relatives in the United States and does not speak English. Her international phone only works via Wi-Fi.

Police have also been unable to reach her relatives in India, according to the report.

(With PTI inputs)

