Indian woman caught stealing items worth RS 1.11 lakh from store in US, video goes viral Authorities claim she is suspected of stealing merchandise valued at approximately USD 1,300 from the retail chain.

Illinois :

An Indian woman was allegedly caught shoplifting items worth USD 1,300 (around Rs 1.11 lakh) from a Target store in Illinois, USA. The undated bodycam footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing the woman being confronted and later detained by the police.

The woman, who identified herself as Anaya, stated during the interrogation that she was from India and did not possess a passport at the time. Police officers are heard informing her that the act of shoplifting such a large amount qualifies as a felony under US law.

Woman roamed in the store for 7 hours before stealing

The original 18-minute vlog uploaded by a YouTube channel named 'Body Cam Edition' has since been trimmed into several short clips and widely circulated across social media platforms. The full video begins with a Target store employee explaining that the woman had spent nearly seven hours inside the store before trying to leave with a cart full of unpaid items.

"We saw this woman roaming around the store for the last 7 hours. She was picking up items, checking her phone, moving between aisles, and eventually tried to walk out the west gate without paying," the staffer says in the clip.

According to the description of the video, police were called to Target on May 1. "On May 1, 2025, police were called to Target after a woman spent hours inside the store stealing items, ultimately attempting to walk out with thousands of dollars in unpaid merchandise. This is footage of the events that followed," the captain of the video shared on YouTube read.

Are you allowed to steal things in India?

The video shows the woman apologised to the officer and repeatedly telling the police that she can pay for the items, asking them to end the matter. "I am really sorry to bother you if it is. I am not from this country. I am not going to stay here," she said.

The woman police officer interrogating the woman replied, "Are you allowed to steal things in India? I did not think so. I don't know why you keep repeating the same things. It doesn't work like this."

After reviewing the bill, the police handcuffed her and took her to the station for paperwork. According to the video, she's facing felony charges, and although she hasn't been arrested yet, charges are anticipated.

It is pertinent to mention that India could not independently verify the claims made in the video.

Woman's actions were met with criticism online

The incident has attracted widespread attention online, with the video sparking discussions on social media around shoplifting laws, visa implications, and the legal responsibilities of international visitors in the US. Many users have debated the seriousness of the offense, and several questioned the woman’s intent and criticised her.

One user wrote, "Being an immigrant, I can't fathom the audacity of being a guest to this country and breaking its laws."

"Who steals for 7 hours? That’s a whole shift at Subway - girl, go apply," a user said.

"There’s no language barrier. She knows exactly what she’s doing," another user said.

Several users criticised blanket assumptions being made about the Indian community. "Yes, what she did is wrong, and she should face the consequences. But let's not generalise an entire group over one person,” one of the users said.

Another user said, "Judging a whole community over a single incident is weak logic. This shouldn’t be turned into a stereotype."

"How is it even logistically possible for someone to spend 7 consecutive hours in one store? Do you just walk around in circles? I’m ready to be out by the 30-minute mark," another person wrote. “Anyone who spends 7 hours in a store, and doesn’t work there, is up to no good," another user commented.

