42 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed in bus accident in Saudi Arabia: What is Umrah and how is it performed?

Umrah is an act of worship in which Muslims travel to the holy city of Mecca, home to the revered Kaaba -- the spiritual centre of Islamic faith and the direction of prayer. During this pilgrimage, believers perform a series of prescribed rituals that hold deep religious and emotional significance.

In a tragic incident, at least 42 Indian pilgrims are feared dead after a bus carrying Umrah travellers collided with a diesel tanker on the Mecca-Madinah highway in Saudi Arabia on early Monday. As per reports, the crash triggered a massive blaze that left many passengers charred beyond recognition and set off a large-scale rescue operation in the remote desert stretch. Most of the victims are believed to be Indian nationals, several of them from Hyderabad and neighbouring districts in Telangana. Officials said many passengers were asleep when the accident occurred around 1.30 am IST, leaving them little chance to escape as the fire rapidly engulfed the vehicle.

The Telangana government said it has opened constant lines of communication with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and is closely monitoring the situation as authorities in Saudi Arabia work to identify the deceased. In a statement, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said officials in New Delhi and the state's NRI affairs department have been directed to coordinate urgently with Saudi officials to assist in the process.

What is Umrah?

Umrah is a non-mandatory but highly revered pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Performed at any time of the year, it is considered a spiritual journey of purification, reflection, and renewal of faith. Umrah is a sacred journey that holds immense significance in the hearts of all Muslims. It is said that pilgrims seek forgiveness, make sincere dua and aim to gain a closer connection to Allah.

How is Umrah performed?

The pilgrimage begins with entering the state of ihram, a sacred condition marked by wearing simple white garments and observing specific religious prohibitions. Pilgrims then proceed to the Masjid al-Haram to perform tawaf, the ritual of circumambulating the Kaaba seven times in a counterclockwise direction, symbolising unity and devotion to God. This is followed by sa'i, the walking between the hills of Safa and Marwah seven times, commemorating Hagar's search for water for her son Ishmael. The pilgrimage concludes with halq or taqsir, the shaving or cutting of hair, representing spiritual rebirth. While shorter and less complex than Hajj, Umrah holds deep emotional and religious significance for worshippers worldwide.

