Follow us on Image Source : @PATRICKBROWNONT/TWITTER 700 Indian students hit the streets after facing deportation over 'fake' offer letters in Canada

Close to 700 hundred Indian students took to the streets of Canada as they faced deportation after authorities in that country found 'admission offer letters' to be fake. The matter came to light in March when these students applied for permanent residency in Canada.

The Mayor of Brampton shared a post on Twitter where he can be visiting the protest site. He wrote, "Joined Gurpartap Singh Toor tonight at the international student protest site to show our support for students. International students have been part of Canada’s success story. Any dream is possible in Canada. Students shouldn’t be the victims of fraudulent immigrant consultants many years after their journey to Canada."

Punjab Minister seeks Centre's intervention

Meanwhile, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal Tuesday sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in the matter. In a letter to Jaishankar, Dhaliwal also sought time to meet him over the issue. "I have also sought time to meet EAM so that the whole matter can be brought to the attention of the GOI personally," Dhaliwal said.

In the letter to the EAM, Dhaliwal said, “These (700) students are innocent and have been cheated by the clique of fraudsters…”. Dhaliwal wrote, “I shall be highly grateful if you again look into the matter personally and take up the matter with concerned agencies including High Commission of Canada and government of Canada so that these students can be saved from being deported.”

Dhaliwal also appealed to the people of Punjab that before going abroad or sending their children for studies, the details of the college and the record of the travel agent must be checked.

ALSO READ | Canada: Tableau depicting Indira Gandhi's assassination by Sikh bodyguards sparks outrage in India

ALSO READ | Canada: Punjab-origin gangster shot dead at wedding reception in Vancouver city

Latest World News