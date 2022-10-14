Friday, October 14, 2022
     
  Indian student stabbed multiple times allegedly for cash in Australia

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Sydney
Published on: October 14, 2022 12:45 IST
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Indian student stabbed multiple times in Australia allegedly for cash.

Highlights

  • A 28-yr-old Indian student has been stabbed multiple times in face, chest and abdomen in Australia
  • He was stabbed by a man who allegedly demanded cash from him, said authorities
  • The incident took place on October 6 at around 10:30 pm

Indian student stabbing in Australia: A 28-year-old Indian student has been stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen in Australia by a man who allegedly demanded cash, authorities said.

The incident took place on October 6 (Thursday) at about 10:30 pm, as Shubham Garg walked along the Pacific Highway, NSW Police Force said in a statement on Monday.

Police have arrested Daniel Norwood and the 27-year-old suspect is charged with attempted murder after Garg, allegedly suffered multiple stab wounds to the face, chest and abdomen, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

The man (Garg) suffered multiple stab wounds to his face, chest, and abdomen; he sought assistance from a nearby house before being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital. The man underwent surgery and remains there in a serious but stable condition, the NSW Police Force statement said.

Garg was approached by an unknown man near the Pacific Highway Lane Cove on Thursday. The unknown man allegedly threatened him while demanding cash, In The Cove newspaper reported.

The man refused and was allegedly stabbed a number of times in the abdomen before the assailant fled, the report added.

The emergency services were called. The North Shore Police Area Command attended and located the injured man and established a crime scene, it said.

Officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command have been investigating the stabbing and formed Strike Force Prosy, it said.

Following extensive inquiries by Strike Force Prosy detectives, a search warrant was executed on a home on the Pacific Highway at Greenwich at about 3:40 pm on Sunday.

Norwood, of Gosford, who was arrested at the scene and was taken to Chatswood Police Station, where he was charged with one count of attempted murder after the alleged stabbing, the statement said.

A number of items were seized from the home and have been taken for forensic examination, it said.

He was refused bail and appeared at Hornsby Local Court on Monday and will remain in custody with the next court appearance.

The Police Media Unit advised the following to In The Cove, “We can confirm the men are not believed to have known each other before the incident.”.

(With PTI inputs) 

