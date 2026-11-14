Indian student jailed for 30 years in UK for online child sexual abuse; 70 victims aged 11-17 identified

A 27-year-old Indian student has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the UK after grooming and sexually exploiting dozens of children through social media and online gaming platforms. Bilal Kazi was described by British authorities as a "serial online groomer" who posed as a teenage boy to gain the trust of girls, blackmailing them into sharing explicit photographs and videos.

Kazi was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to multiple child sexual abuse offences committed online. Investigators identified 70 victims, aged between 11 and 17 at the time of the offences, across 28 of the UK's 45 police forces. Police initially identified 180 potential victims as part of what authorities described as a major investigation.

How Bilal Kazi groomed children online

The court heard that Kazi approached girls aged between 10 and 15 through social media and gaming platforms, pretending to be a teenage boy. He used the name "Reece", presented himself as a white British teenager and used photographs of an unidentified boy to make his identity appear genuine.

He contacted children through platforms including Snapchat, Roblox and Wink, gradually building relationships and convincing them that they were communicating with someone their own age. Once he gained their trust, he manipulated them into sending explicit images and videos of themselves.

Martin McRobb, Specialist Prosecutor at the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said Kazi had targeted a large number of vulnerable girls and used threats to force them to comply with his demands.

"Bilal Kazi acted with absolute ruthlessness in grooming, manipulating and exploiting a large number of young vulnerable girls," McRobb said.

"He befriended them online and forced them to take photos and videos carrying out sexual acts. He then blackmailed those who refused to comply with his further demands, threatening to post the explicit imagery to others."

McRobb said Kazi's victims were led to believe they were in genuine relationships with him, making the discovery of his deception particularly distressing.

"He posed as a teenage boy in order to attract and gain the trust of his victims and caused many to think that they were in a genuine relationship with him. When the victims realised they had been deceived, they were understandably distressed and some suffered serious and long-term trauma," he added.

First victim reported Kazi after being threatened

According to Cheshire Constabulary, the first victim began speaking to Kazi on Snapchat when she was 13. She believed he was also 13. Their conversations soon became sexual, with Kazi asking her a series of inappropriate questions.

In July 2021, the girl told him that she wanted to remain friends and no longer wished to send him images. Kazi allegedly responded by becoming abusive, calling her names and claiming that she belonged to him.

He then threatened to share photographs and videos she had previously sent with her friends unless she continued to follow his demands. Fearing that the material would be circulated, the girl felt forced to keep sending him explicit images and videos.

Soon afterwards, her Snapchat account was hacked and the content she had shared with Kazi was sent to her friends. She reported him to Derbyshire Police in November 2021.

The investigation was subsequently transferred to Cheshire Constabulary after enquiries established that Kazi's last known address was in Chester. Investigators later discovered that he had left the UK. He was arrested at Heathrow Airport in July 2023 after returning to the country and questioned over the allegations made by the first victim.

Police identify 70 victims across 28 UK forces

As the investigation progressed, officers recovered usernames and other data from Kazi's device, helping specialist Victim Identification Officers trace those he had allegedly targeted.

Cheshire Constabulary said investigators initially identified 180 potential victims. Further enquiries established the identities of 70 victims, who were aged between 11 and 17 when the offences took place and were spread across 28 of the UK's 45 police forces.

Police officers subsequently visited all 70 identified victims and offered them an opportunity to disclose their experiences.

Detective Constable Georgia Hughes, from Cheshire Constabulary's Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, described the scale of the case as enormous.

"The scale of Kazi's offending meant this was a truly mammoth investigation, requiring significant resources and close collaboration across the force," she said.

Hughes said the girls were particularly vulnerable because many were experiencing what they believed to be their first romantic relationship. Kazi allegedly used that trust to make his behaviour appear normal.

"The girls targeted by Kazi were young and vulnerable. For many, their interactions with him were their first experience of what they believed to be a romantic relationship. Exploiting that trust, Kazi manipulated them into believing that his behaviour was normal," she said.

She added that the abuse had left lasting emotional scars, with several victims living in fear of what Kazi might do if they refused his demands.

"His offending has had a profound and lasting impact on the victims. Many lived in constant fear of what he would do if they failed to comply with his demands, and some have carried that fear with them for years. What should have been important formative years have instead been overshadowed by the trauma of Kazi's abuse," Hughes said.

UK police issue warning over online child exploitation

Detective Sergeant Ross Peel of Cheshire Constabulary said the case highlighted the importance of protecting children from online sexual exploitation. He also warned those who believe they can escape accountability by hiding behind anonymous online identities.

"I hope this case demonstrates our commitment to protecting vulnerable people and bringing an end to the sexual exploitation of children. It should also serve as a warning to those who, like Kazi, believe that hiding behind a screen makes them anonymous and untouchable," Peel said.

The CPS said its Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit presented the court with extensive evidence gathered by police investigators in Cheshire and the West Midlands. Kazi pleaded guilty to a series of online child sexual abuse offences before being sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment at Chester Crown Court on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ:

Nagpur: Minor gives birth after alleged sexual abuse by man she met at school, POCSO case filed