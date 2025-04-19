Indian student in Canada dies after being hit by stray bullet in Hamilton shooting incident The Hamilton Police is investigating the homicide that took place on Wednesday and said that the 21-year-old girl was an innocent bystander.

Ontario:

An Indian student was killed in Canada after she was hit by a stray bullet as she was waiting at a bus stop on her way to work. The gunshots were fired by a car occupant who was passing by. The student has been identified as Harsimrat Randhawa who was studying at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario.

The Hamilton Police is investigating the homicide that took place on Wednesday and said that the 21-year-old girl was an innocent bystander. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario,” Consulate General of India in Toronto said.

"As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time,” he added.

The police said that they received reports of a shooting near Upper James and South Bend Road Streets in Hamilton. The cops found Randhawa injured with a gunshot wound to her chest. She succumbed to her injuries after she was rushed to the hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger of a black car fired at the occupants of a white sedan, following which the vehicles left the scene.