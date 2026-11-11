Indian seafarer among four injured as projectile hits Liberia-flagged oil tanker in Persian Gulf

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday that a projectile struck the Liberia-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC) MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY while it was transiting the Persian Gulf, injuring four crew members, including an Indian national.

Vessel carrying six Indian seafarers hit by projectile

In a post on X, Sonowal said that the vessel was carrying six Indian seafarers when it came under attack on Tuesday.

He said the injured Indian seafarer sustained minor injuries and was safely evacuated ashore for further medical examination. The remaining 18 crew members, including five other Indian nationals, were reported to be safe.

"On Nov 10, Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai. Four crew members sustained injuries in the attack, including one Indian national, who suffered minor injuries and has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination. The remaining 18 crew members, including the other 5 Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for," the Union Minister stated.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and wellbeing of our seafarers," he added.

The incident comes amid growing security concerns over commercial shipping and the safety of Indian seafarers in West Asia, where vessels navigating strategically important maritime routes have faced repeated attacks.

Earlier, 19 Indian seafarers who had been stranded in Yemen's Hodeidah and Sana'a for nearly two weeks were safely evacuated. The Indian Embassy in Yemen said on Sunday said that all 19 are safe and in good health.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The Embassy of India to Yemen has successfully evacuated 19 Indian seafarers who were stranded in Hodeidah and Sana’a (Yemen) for the past two weeks. All seafarers are safe, in good health, and on their way back to India. The Embassy sincerely thanks all concerned for their valuable cooperation and continued support in facilitating the safe evacuation of our Indian nationals."

23 Indian nationals killed in West Asia conflict

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that as many as 23 Indian nationals, including 15 Indian seafarers, lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, while five Indian nationals died in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that one Indian national died after a ship that carried 14 Indian crew members came under attack. He thanked Omani authorities for rescuing 13 Indian nationals when the ship was attacked on November 2.

On the number of Indian nationals who lost their lives in the West Asia conflict, Jaiswal said, "In so far as the number of people who have died, Indian nationals who have died, last time I told you there were 22 Indian nationals whom we have lost in the conflict in West Asia. Out of those 22 Indian nationals, we have 14 Indian seafarers, and today we have lost one more, yesterday, that is, which means there are 23 Indian nationals which we have lost in the conflict in West Asia. Out of these, 15 of them are Indian seafarers."

(With IANS inputs)

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