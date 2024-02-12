PM Modi to travel Qatar after concluding his visit to UAE: Foreign Secretary Kwatra

Follow us on Image Source : PMO PM Modi's emplanes to Delhi after concluding a trip to Indonesia. (file)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Doha in Qatar on February 14 after concluding his visit to UAE. Foreign Secretary Kwatra, while addressing a special press briefing on the visit of PM Modi to Dubai, the Indian leader's visit to Qatar is aimed at discussing ways to further strengthen overall ties.

"After completing his UAE visit on February 14, the PM will travel to Doha on February 14 afternoon. During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad, the Emir of Qatar, and high dignitaries in Qatar ... this will be the PM's second visit to Qatar... strong bilateral trade between India and Qatar, currently stands at $20 billion," the foreign secretary said.

Notably, his visit will be crucial as Qatar has released all eight former Indian Navy personnel who were awarded death sentences on the charges of espionage.

PM Modi's visit to UAE

According to a press statement released on Saturday, this will be Prime Minister Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months. During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also meet with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister of UAE. At his invitation, the Prime Minister will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as a Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address at the Summit. PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. He will also be addressing the Indian community in the UAE at an event in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

India-UAE relations

"India and UAE enjoy warm, close and multi-faceted relations underpinned by strong political, cultural and economic linkages. Following the landmark visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022 and a Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System in July 2023 to promote the use of Indian Rupee and AED for cross-border transactions," according to the statement.

"The two countries are among each other’s top trading partners with a bilateral trade of about US$ 85 billion in 2022-23. UAE is also among the top 4 investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23.

About 3.5 million strong and vibrant Indian communities form the largest expatriate group in UAE. Their positive and well-appreciated contribution to the development of their host country has been an important anchor of our excellent bilateral engagement with the UAE," it added.

