Indian peacekeepers' efforts result in surrender of 39 cadre of armed group in DR Congo

Image Source : TWITTER/@ADGPI Indian peacekeepers efforts led in surrender of 39 cadre of prominent armed group in Congo

The Indian peacekeepers' efforts have led to the surrender of 39 cadres including Second-in-Command of Mai Mai Kitete prominent armed group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Indian Army said. "In a historical event, efforts of Indian peacekeepers led to surrender of 39 Cadres including Second-in-Command of Mai Mai Kitete, a prominent Armed Group in North Kivu, DR Congo. Protection of civilians is the key mandate of the mission," the Indian Army said today.

In an historical event, efforts of #IndianPeacekeepers led to surrender of 39 Cadres including Second-in-Command of Mai Mai Kitete, a prominent Armed Group in North Kivu, DR Congo. Protection of Civilians is the key mandate of the mission. pic.twitter.com/GVVMzuOTT6 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 21, 2020

This came as a milestone in the history of the conflict-torn country achieved by the Indian Battalion of the Central Sector. It is a testimony of sustained hard work and relentless efforts towards peace and stability in the region, the Army said.

India is the fifth-largest contributor of uniformed personnel to UN Peacekeeping. The country currently contributes more than 5,400 military and police personnel to peacekeeping operations in Abyei, Cyprus, the DRC, Lebanon, the Middle East, Sudan, South Sudan, among others.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage