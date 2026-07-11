Indian-origin woman working with Google shot dead in US, husband arrested for murder

Georgia:

A 56-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead his Indian-origin wife, a senior Google engineer, and injuring their son during a domestic dispute at their home in the US state of Georgia, police said.

The shooting took place on Tuesday night at the family's residence in Cobb County, according to Fox News. Responding officers found the couple's son, Jason Wrzesien, outside the house with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but authorities have not disclosed his condition.

Inside the residence, police found 57-year-old Sheetal Wrzesien suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The neighbourhood remained cordoned off for several hours as investigators examined the crime scene.

Domestic dispute under investigation

Police arrested Sheetal's husband, Kirk Wrzesien, at the scene. He has been charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Kirk Wrzesien is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Investigators said the shooting followed a domestic dispute, though the exact motive behind the incident remains under investigation.

The incident has stunned residents of the otherwise quiet neighbourhood.

"I've seen him doing yard work. Really nice guy. Very social neighbour," Peter Lee, who lives nearby, told Atlanta News First. "It's a terrible tragedy," he added.

Who was Sheetal Wrzesien?

Sheetal Wrzesien was an engineering leader at Google with more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector.

Before joining Google, she led mobile and digital transformation initiatives for Home Depot's e-commerce business, where she played a key role in expanding the retailer's home décor and furnishings segment.

According to her professional profile, Sheetal spent her childhood in England, India and Ghana before moving to the United States. She graduated with a degree in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1994.

Colleagues and reports described her as a passionate mentor who actively encouraged and supported women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Also read: 26-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, accused still at large